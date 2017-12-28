White BMW used in JB petrol station murder found

Police have recovered the white BMW that was used in the brutal murder of a 44-year-old man at a Taman Pelangi petrol station in Johor Baru. Johor police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the vehicle was left abandoned at an oil palm estate in Air Baloi, Pontian by the suspects after the Dec 17 incident. "The car was found without its registration plate," he said yesterday, reported The Star.