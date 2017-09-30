White House to probe use of private e-mail servers

WASHINGTON: The White House has launched an internal investigation into the use of private e-mail by senior aides, pulling e-mails on the White House server to and from their private accounts, Politico reported.

Citing four unnamed officials, Politico said the effort began this week after it reported that President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Mr Jared Kushner, and other senior White House officials had used private e-mail accounts to exchange messages for government business. A House of Representatives committee asked the White House on Monday for information about the Politico report.

White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, when asked if Mr Trump was concerned about the reported use of private e-mails, said yesterday: "The White House has been clear and instructs all staff to fully comply with the Presidential Records Act."

The White House probe could take several weeks or even months to complete as officials are searching for all e-mails sent or received about government business, Politico reported.