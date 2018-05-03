WHO: Air pollution kills 7 million people each year

GENEVA: More than 90 per cent of the global population are breathing in high levels of pollutants, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said yesterday, blaming poor air quality for some seven million deaths annually.

Fresh data from the United Nations health body showed that the problem is far worse in poorer countries.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement: "Air pollution threatens us all, but the poorest and most marginalised people bear the brunt of the burden."

WHO's study, which examined health-hazardous levels of both outdoor and household air pollution, found that "around seven million people die every year from exposure to fine particles in polluted air".

More than 90 per cent of deaths linked to air pollution occur in low- or middle-income countries, mainly in Asia and Africa, it found.

"This is a dramatic problem that we are facing," said Dr Maria Neira, the head of the WHO's department of public health and environment.

The data focused on dangerous particulate matter with a diameter of between 2.5 and 10 micrometres (PM10), and particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5).

PM2.5 includes toxins such as sulfate and black carbon, which pose the greatest risks since they can penetrate deep into the lungs or cardiovascular system.

They can cause diseases like strokes, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory infections such as pneumonia, WHO said.

Particularly worrying, it said, was more than 40 per cent of the global population still does not have access to clean cooking fuels and technologies at home.

The use of dirty cooking fuel, such as charcoal, is a major source of household air pollution, which is estimated to cause some 3.8 million premature deaths each year.