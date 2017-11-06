Wife of rebel who led Marawi attack arrested

MANILA Philippine security forces yesterday arrested the Indonesian wife of the slain pro-Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) leader who had planned and led the attack on Marawi city, the authorities said.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared last month the liberation of Marawi city from the Maute group - a pro-ISIS group that held the town for five months - after the death of two top leaders, including the woman's husband Omarkhayam Maute.

National police chief Ronald dela Rosa said that bomb-making materials were seized from Minhati Madrais, who was with her six children when security forces raided her home in Iligan city.

"Her children, who are all minors, will be turned over to the social welfare department," he said, adding that rebellion and illegal possession of explosive devices charges are now being prepared against her.