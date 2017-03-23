Woman in China rents 900 taxis to propose to boyfriend

Taxis with the message "Zhang Jianfeng I want to marry you".

A woman in China's Zhoushan city rented 900 taxis for more than 10,000 yuan (S$2,000) to propose to her boyfriend, Chinese media reported.

The woman, whose name was not given, made the extravagant proposal between 5pm and 7pm on March 17, China's Qianjiang Evening News first reported last week.

For two hours, the taxis displayed the message: "Zhang Jianfeng I want to marry you" on their luminous top signs. Afterwards, the pair strolled to a park where candles had been prepared and lit. Their friends were also present. Mr Zhang accepted the proposal.

Expressions of love via taxi signs are not new in Zhoushan - in June last year, a man asked a woman to be his girlfriend through a message on a cab that said: "Every time it rains, I worry about you, Fang Xiaojie. Let's be together!"