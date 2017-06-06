Woman dies in fiance's arms in London attack

Ms Christine Archibald was killed after she was hit by the London terrorists' van.

LONDON: Her life ebbed away as she lay in her fiance's arms after being hit by the terrorists' van.

One of the first among the seven dead to be identified, Ms Christine Archibald was in London for the weekend with fiance Tyler Ferguson, reported CBC News.

"He is broken into a million pieces," Mr Ferguson's sister told CBC News. "He held her and watched her die in his arms."

According to a statement from the Archibald family, the young woman had a huge heart.

She had been working at Alpha House, a homeless shelter in Calgary, Canada, before her move to Europe.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," the statement said.

"She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honour her by making your community a better place.

"Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that one of the victims was from Canada and said his country "strongly condemns" the van-and-knife assault, AFP reported.