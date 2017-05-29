Woman robbed  by Uber driver suffers miscarriage

PETALING JAYA A week after getting robbed while using a private hire car service, the female victim was apparently so traumatised that she lost her six-week-old foetus.

Ms Wong Mei Yan said she had been looking forward to welcoming her first-born early next year, but that hope ended on Saturday when she miscarried.

Ms Wong, 26, made the claim at a press conference organised by Selangor Gerakan chief Ang Chin Tat, in which she expressed her disappointment with Uber, which she alleged did not take her case seriously.

"I lodged a complaint with them, but did not get an immediate response," said Ms Wong, who claimed that she received a call from the company's representative three days after the May 21 incident.

"I was too distressed to talk to him (then), and only managed to express how upset I was over their lack of action," she said, claiming that the caller had sounded rude to her.

Ms Wong said the emotional stress and trauma caused her to miscarry.

Mr Ang said Gerakan has offered to help Ms Wong and her partner, who wanted to be known only as Tiong, file a suit against Uber.

When contacted, an Uber spokesman expressed sympathy and explained that they had been working with the police since they were made aware of the matter within hours of the incident.

"On police instruction, since this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we were unable to comment on the matter, or to reach out to either party.