Woman who swallowed over 1 kg of cocaine held at Thai airport
A 27-year-old woman from the Ivory Coast was arrested at Phuket's airport after an X-ray found more than 1kg of cocaine in her stomach. The woman was caught on Wednesday night after arriving from Doha.
An X-ray revealed more than 60 small packages in her stomach. The drugs were likely bound for rich clients in Bangkok, said a spokesman, adding that smugglers often fly into smaller airports, then travel by road to sell the drugs in the capital, reported AFP
