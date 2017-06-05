World leaders react to London attack

"The attack was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night. There is no justification whatsoever for such barbaric acts."

- London Mayor Sadiq Khan

"Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning but also in determination. For Germany, I reiterate that in the fight against all forms of terrorism, we are resolutely on Britain's side."

- Chancellor Angela Merkel

"In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain's side. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones."

- President Emmanuel Macron

"May the Holy Spirit bring peace to the whole world, cure it of the plagues of war and terrorism, which has struck innocent civilians in London last night. Let us pray for the victims and those close to them."

- Pope Francis