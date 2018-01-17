World’s fifth largest diamond discovered in Lesotho
A diamond thought to be the fifth largest of gem quality ever found has been discovered in Lesotho, mining company Gem Diamonds said on Monday that it could be worth as much as US$40 million (S$53 million). The company unearthed the D-colour stone at the Letseng mine in the landlocked southern African country and described the 910-carat find as of "exceptional quality", AFP reported.
