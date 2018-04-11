World’s hottest chilli pepper gives man ‘thunderclap’ headaches

PARIS: Doctors issued a chilli warning yesterday after an American man who ate one of the world's hottest peppers was struck by excruciating "thunderclap" headaches.

The 34-year-old man's symptoms began with dry heaves "immediately after participation in a hot pepper contest where he ate one Carolina Reaper" in 2016, said an article published in medical journal BMJ Case Reports.

The man then developed intense neck and head pain, and for several days experienced brief but intense "thunderclap" headaches. Each lasted several seconds.

After seeking emergency care, tests for various neurological conditions came back negative.

In the end, doctors diagnosed him with a temporary brain condition called "reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome" (RCVS), characterised by the temporary narrowing of blood vessels to the brain.

It was the first reported case of a patient being diagnosed with RCVS after eating a chilli pepper, the authors said.

The Carolina Reaper was previously the hottest pepper on Earth. It is grown by a producer in South Carolina.

It rates at an average of 1,641,183 Scoville Heat Units (SHU), according to tests conducted by Winthrop University in South Carolina last year.

But it has been overtaken by Dragon's Breath chilli, which reportedly measures 2.48 million units on SHU.

A jalapeno can score anything between 2,500 to 8,000 SHU on the scale, Guinness World Records said.