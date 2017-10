Have a few million bucks to spare? You could be the proud new owner of the most expensive handbag in the world, as certified by Guinness World Records in 2010.

The Mouawad 1001 Nights Diamond Purse, which has 4,517 diamonds with a total weight of 381.92 carats, was sold new for US$3.8 million (S$5.2 million) in 2010. It is now being offered for private sale by Christies in Hong Kong.