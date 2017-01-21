'Would-be dictator' Trump will fail: Soros

DAVOS: Billionaire George Soros on Thursday delivered a scathing assessment of Donald Trump, calling the US President-elect a "would-be-dictator" who is "going to fail".

On the eve of the inauguration, Soros said Mr Trump was "gearing up for a trade war" which would have "a very far reaching effect in Europe and other parts of the world".

The "would-be-dictator... didn't expect to win, he was surprised," the financier told business leaders and journalists in Davos where the World Economic Forum is being held.

"I personally have confidence that he's going to fail... because his ideas that guide him are inherently self-contradictory," said Mr Soros.