WTO chief reacts coolly to Trump’s criticism

SOFIA: The head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) diplomatically took issue with US President Donald Trump's description of the WTO as a catastrophe on Tuesday, pointing out that the US actually had a better deal than other countries in the club.

"World Trade Organisation - a catastrophe," Mr Trump said on Monday at a meeting with US governors, according to a White House transcript.

"The World Trade Organisation makes it almost impossible for us to do good business. We lose the cases, we don't have the judges. We have a minority of judges. It is almost as bad as the Ninth Circuit," he said, referring to the San Francisco-based Court of Appeals.

Asked about the remarks, WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo, a former Brazilian trade negotiator, told reporters in Sofia, Bulgaria, that it was not news that the US had concerns about the work of the WTO.

"Just one clarification," he said. "No member has more than one judge at the WTO. The members of the Appellate Body, they are seven, and they come from different regions, so no country has a majority there.

"The US, in fact, has always had one of the Appellate Body members with US nationality, which is very unusual, but it is the situation."

Since last year, the US has been vetoing the appointment of new judges to the WTO's Appellate Body, in effect the supreme court of world trade.

The lack of judges has slowed down the handling of trade disputes and could halt the appeals process altogether after the next judge retires in September.

Mr Trump has said he thinks the US does not get a fair deal, but trade negotiators from other countries said he has not set any conditions for resuming judicial appointments, making it impossible to meet US demands.

SERIOUS

"This is a serious situation we are trying to discuss with members, to see how we can overcome this," Mr Azevedo said.

Former WTO chief Pascal Lamy said last week that Mr Trump's view of trade was "medieval", and the US win/lose rate in WTO disputes was similar to that of other countries.