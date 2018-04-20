Xi and May say chemical weapons use unacceptable for any purpose

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed yesterday that the use of chemical weapons "by anyone, anywhere, for any purposes was unacceptable", the prime minister's office said.

"The prime minister noted the use of a nerve agent against Yulia and Sergei Skripal in Salisbury was a grave attack on the sovereign territory of the UK, and the first use of nerve agents on European soil since WWII," a spokesman said.

On Syria, the spokesman said Mrs May had told Mr Xi that "Russia's blocking of diplomatic action underlined the importance of the international community working together to re-establish an independent mechanism that attributes responsibility to the perpetrators of attacks such as the one in Douma."

In another development, Russia said yesterday it would screen an interview at the United Nations (UN) with a child who it claims was made to pose as a victim of chemical weapons in Syria.

Moscow said the video supports its allegation that the attack in Douma was a hoax.

Russian state television on Wednesday aired the conversation with the child, whom it identified as an 11-year-old Syrian boy called Hassan Diab. Russia says the supposed atrocity was staged by the civil defence organisation the White Helmets.

"We already have a subtitled version of this report," Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on state channel Rossiya 1 on Thursday.

"We are distributing it to member countries (of the UN Security Council) and journalists, and at the next meeting of the Security Council we will find a way to screen it."

The veracity of the claim could not be independently verified.

The United States, France and Britain carried out air strikes on what they said were the Syrian government's chemical weapons installations in response.