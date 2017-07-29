Xi: China cannot relax in fight against graft
BEIJING: China's ruling Communist Party cannot rest on its laurels in the fight against corruption, President Xi Jinping said ahead of a key party congress later this year where he will cement his grip on power.
Since becoming president in late 2012, Mr Xi has pursued a relentless campaign against corruption, warning that the problem could threaten the party's ability to retain power, though some analysts say he is also removing political rivals.
The progress made in governing the party since the last party congress nearly five years ago has been praised by the people, the official Xinhua news agency late on Thursday cited Mr Xi as saying. But he also urged against complacency. - REUTERS