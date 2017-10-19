Xi warns Taiwan about independence

BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a stern warning to Taiwan yesterday.

He said China has "the resolve, the confidence, and the ability to defeat separatist attempts for Taiwan independence in any form", AFP reported.

"We will never allow anyone, any organisation, or any political party, at any time or in any form, to separate any part of Chinese territory from China."

Ties between Taiwan and China have grown more frosty since the election of Ms Tsai Ing-wen as president last year. Beijing cut off official communication with her government due to her refusal to publicly accept the "one China" concept.

Under Taiwan's previous government, the two sides had stuck to a consensus in which they agree there is one China.

In his speech, Mr Xi offered to restore communication with Taiwan if its government re-adopts the understanding.

In response, Taiwan said yesterday it was the right of its 23 million people to decide their future, Reuters reported.