Zuckerberg hits back at Trump

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has fired back at United States President Donald Trump after the political leader accused the leading social network of being "always anti-Trump".

Mr Zuckerberg countered that Facebook is working to ensure "free and fair elections" with an online platform that is neutral.

Mr Trump had tweeted: "Facebook was always anti-Trump. The networks were always anti-Trump hence, fake news, @nytimes (apologised) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?"

Mr Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post: "Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump.

"Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like. That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like."