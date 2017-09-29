World

Zuckerberg hits back at Trump

Sep 29, 2017 06:00 am

SAN FRANCISCO Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has fired back at United States President Donald Trump after the political leader accused the leading social network of being "always anti-Trump".

Mr Zuckerberg countered that Facebook is working to ensure "free and fair elections" with an online platform that is neutral.

Mr Trump had tweeted: "Facebook was always anti-Trump. The networks were always anti-Trump hence, fake news, @nytimes (apologised) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?"

Mr Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post: "Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump.

"Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don't like. That's what running a platform for all ideas looks like."

Meanwhile, the US Senate Intelligence Committee has asked Facebook, Google and Twitter to testify about Russian interference in US politics, a Senate aide confirmed. They will appear on Nov 1 in a hearing on the rising evidence that they were manipulated in a campaign to help Mr Trump win the presidency. - AFP

