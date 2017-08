Cast as the villain by the boo boys after two doping bans, Justin Gatlin (right) lived up to the billing by winning the 100m at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday to deny Usain Bolt (left) a fairytale ending in his farewell solo sprint. Bolt, arguably the greatest-ever sprinter, was generous in defeat, hugging Gatlin to congratulate him and later saying: "Tonight he was the better man."