Bolt honoured with statue in Kingston

Multiple Olympic and world champion Usain Bolt has described the unveiling of his statue in front of the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, as one of the greatest moments of his career.

The statue, commissioned by the Jamaican government and revealed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, stands in front of the place where 15 years ago Bolt won the junior championships to announce himself to the world.

It features the 31-year-old in his trademark "lightning bolt" pose.

"For me, this is up there, it can't be doubted that this is one of the greatest moments in my career," Bolt said after the unveiling on Sunday.