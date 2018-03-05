British athletics great Roger Bannister dies
British athlete Roger Bannister, the first man to run a mile in under four minutes, has died aged 88, his family announced yesterday.
"Sir Roger Bannister died peacefully in Oxford, surrounded by his family who were as loved by him, as he was loved by them," his family said.
Bannister achieved global sporting glory on May 6, 1954, when he ran a mile (1.6km) in three minutes 59.4 seconds. - AFP
