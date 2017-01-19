'A carnival atmosphere for all'

Cross-country meets usually last a couple of hours.

Not the Manulife-Flash X-Country event, taking place at Bedok Reservoir on Saturday.

In a bid to keep participants occupied, organisers Flash Athletic Club have scheduled the various races and lined up events from 8am till 7pm.

Some of these include wakeboarding and water-skiing competitions, a mass Zumba workout, and a kabbadi competition. Said Flash vice-president Samuel Singaram: "Our aim was to create a carnival atmosphere."

Singaram is hoping to attract 5,000 participants across 16 events. In addition to the six events for adults in the 10km and 5km (men's and women's open, men's and women's masters, international men's and women's), there are also eight events for youths, a wheelchair race (5km) and 5km walk and jog for senior citizens.

Participants will also include individuals from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped and the Singapore Association for the Deaf. Tickets, priced at $10 for age-group categories and $20 for adult ones, can be bought from tickettailor.com. Bulk registration can also be made by e-mailing Singaram at asveera@msn.com.