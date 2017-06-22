Celebrate NS50 with a run

This year's Safra Singapore Bay Run (SSBR) and Army Half Marathon (AHM), to be held on Aug 20, will commemorate 50 Years of National Service (NS50).

Runners can expect to see plenty of new initiatives.

The story of Singapore's NS50 journey will be captured in a display of nostalgic images along the running route.

The event will also mark the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Fathers Debut, which will see 50 runners comprising NCC cadets and their fathers who are SAF Operationally Ready National Servicemen participate in the newly introduced NS50 Team Run category.

The NS50 Team Run will see past and present NSmen run together in teams of 10, to each complete a 5km route together to clock a total distance of 50km.

There are also activities targeted at families.

BUILD STRONGER BONDS

Two new giant inflatables inspired by the SAF's standard obstacle course will make its debut at the event.

The Families for Life 800m Challenge will see parents run with their kids as they don army-themed attire.

Street-side festivities include performances by cheerleaders, stilt-walkers and belly dancers.

Said Colonel (NS) Simon Lim, chairman of the SSBR and AHM 2017 organising committee: "The event is really about how we can recognise our servicemen, both past and present NSmen.

"NSmen can bring their buddies to the event to rekindle their friendship and build stronger bonds. We invite even pioneer batches to come back and join us.

"Our enhanced routes will hopefully make the running experience very positive and a meaningful one. We will be bringing participants to iconic locations as well."

Organisers have already received more than 27,000 registrations, with 42,000 sign-ups expected in total.

The SSBR and AHM are jointly organised by Safra and the Singapore Army.

Registration is open till July 26 at www.safra.sg/ssbr_ahm.