Diniz oldest man to be world champ
Yohann Diniz produced an astonishing solo tour de force to become the oldest man ever to become a world athletics champion at the age of 39 as he won the 50km walk title yesterday.
The French world-record holder clocked the second-fastest walk ever - 3hr 33min 12sec - with arguably the performance of the World Championships.
Diniz was so dominant en route to his long-awaited first global title that he lapped nearly all the 43-strong field over the 2km looped circuit in London. - REUTERS