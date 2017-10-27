Girls win team gold at Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships

From left, Jermaine Seah, Charlene Lim, Iliya Syamim Azni and Amabel Chua celebrate their team gold at the Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in Manila.

Singapore struck gold at the Asian Youth Tenpin Bowling Championships in the Philippines yesterday, when the quartet of Amabel Chua, Charlene Lim, Jermaine Seah and Iliya Syamim Azni came out tops in the girls' team category.

The girls posted a total score of 4,745 pinfalls to finish ahead of Malaysia (4,687) and Japan (4,660) at Coronado Lanes in Manila. The team title is the second medal for Singapore at the tournament, after Jermaine and Charlene won the girls' doubles silver on Wednesday.

The biennial tournament is contested by bowlers aged 20 and under, and features keglers from 15 countries across the continent.