Half-fit Yang rewrites national pole vault record

Another day, another Singapore national record at the Thailand Open Track and Field Championships in Bangkok.

A day after Ang Chen Xiang rewrote his own national mark in the 110m hurdles event, pole vaulter Rachel Yang did the same when she cleared 3.91m in Thailand to better her previous record by one centimetre yesterday.

The effort won the 35-year-old Yang the gold medal, ahead of 2015 South-east Asia (SEA) Games champion Chayanisa Comchuendee of Thailand, who cleared only 3.55m.

Singapore's Justina Chan was third with a 3.40m effort.

At the SEA Games two years ago, Chayanisa won gold after clearing 4.10m, while Yang took silver with 3.90m.

The Singaporean said yesterday's win was a confidence booster ahead of August's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, but added she did not expect it because of injury.

"I suffered a heel contusion a week ago while training on a longer pole, so I did not train much before this competition," she said.

"There were also some other issues which were draining my energy... plus I am still recovering from a previous (knee) injury so I am on a short run-up.

"I just wanted to work on my technique on my short run-up as it is less taxing on my legs, but I did not set any height target," added Yang, who also made the qualifying mark of 3.80m for next year's Commonwealth Games.

She thanked her employers Deloitte for allowing her a flexible work arrangement so that she can undergo her rehabilitation and training, as well as sport scientists she consulted for helping her return from her injury.

She added: "I also want to thank my coach and husband David (Yeo) and my teammates for always being there for me, and also ActiveSG for supporting pole vault."

Meanwhile, Singapore sprinters Shanti Pereira and Kugapriya Chandran clocked 24.19sec and 25.56sec respectively in the women's 200m heats yesterday.

They will both race in the final today.