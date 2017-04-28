Huge turnout for J.P. Morgan run

The J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Singapore returned for its 14th edition yesterday evening, flagging off from a new start point on St Andrew's Road, next to the Padang.

Baey Yam Keng, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, was the guest of honour for the race.

Some 14,301 participants from 324 companies ran the 5.6km scenic route from the National Gallery Singapore to the F1 Pit Building.

The first to cross the finishing line was Fraser Thompson of Alphabeta (SG) Pte Ltd, with a winning time of 17min 50sec.