Johnson questions rewriting records

Michael Johnson has voiced his scepticism that a proposal to wipe out all athletics world records before 2005 would help clean up the sport's tainted image.

Made by European Athletics, the much-criticised proposal will be considered by the International Association of Athletics Federations later this year.

He said: "I don't understand what problem that remedies. It doesn't make sense to me. If someone can explain to me, what - out of all the problems the sport has - that remedies, then I'll consider whether or not it's a benefit."