Kenya's Olympic marathon winner fails dope test
Jemima Sumgong, the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the marathon when she triumphed in Rio last year, has failed an out-of-competition dope test, officials said yesterday.
The 32-year-old, who is also the reigning London Marathon champion, tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO in a test by the International Association of Athletics Federations in her native Kenya.
In Rio, she had beaten Ethiopia's world champion Mare Dibaba. - AFP