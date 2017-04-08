Athletics

Kenya's Olympic marathon winner fails dope test

Apr 08, 2017 06:00 am

Jemima Sumgong, the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the marathon when she triumphed in Rio last year, has failed an out-of-competition dope test, officials said yesterday.

The 32-year-old, who is also the reigning London Marathon champion, tested positive for the banned blood booster EPO in a test by the International Association of Athletics Federations in her native Kenya.

In Rio, she had beaten Ethiopia's world champion Mare Dibaba. - AFP

2016 Rio Olympicsdoping