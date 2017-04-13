Let's move in same direction: S'pore Athletics' new technical director

He believes the only way local track and field can move forward is if everyone pulls in the same direction.

That's why Singapore Athletics' (SA) new technical director Volker Herrmann set up two dialogue sessions with local coaches and athletes earlier this week.

The 32-year-old German, who officially began work on April 1, wanted to hear from the local fraternity about the issues that mattered to them.

He told The New Paper: "Just because I am here as the technical director does not mean things will get better.

"What I want to do is bring people together and increase the collaboration between coaches and athletes, as well as athletes and coaches to (SA).

"We can only increase our overall level if we work together as one huge team."

In the two dialogue sessions, which were both held at the Singapore Sports Hub, Herrmann presented his ideas to participants, while also encouraging them to give feedback on issues like training.

Among the ideas the former Bavarian state sprint coach pushed for was to establish working groups between all the coaches of specific events, such as sprints, jumps and distance running.

About 15 coaches turned up on Monday, while around 30 athletes showed up on Tuesday.

OPEN-MINDED

Said Hermann: "My first impression is that people here are open-minded, and willing to learn and improve themselves. And that is the most important point.

"I'm not here to teach or train any athlete in particular, but to support the coaches in doing their everyday job and, so far, I have to say my experiences are quite good. If we have the right cooperation, we will have success."

National sprinter Veronica Shanti Pereira was one of those who attended the dialogue session.

The 20-year-old, who won the 200m gold at the SEA Games on home soil two years ago, had trained under Herrmann during a stint in Munich last November.

"This is a first for a lot of us (athletes), so maybe some of us were a bit shy to speak up," said Pereira.

"But it's a good platform, if it continues, for athletes to share how we feel about certain things.

"I believe he genuinely wants to hear what we feel and wants to help all of us."