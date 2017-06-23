Loh's case adjourned to July 6

Veteran athletics coach Loh Chan Pew will face three counts, instead of five, of outrage of modesty, with his case mentioned again on July 6.

The former national sprinter was at the State Courts yesterday morning for a mention of his case, and was granted bail after the adjournment.

According to court documents, the three alleged incidents happened between 2011 and 2013.

In each of these charges, Loh was accused of using criminal force and rubbed the victims' genitals.

The victims were aged 16 and 18 at the time of the incidents.

For using criminal force with the intention to outrage the modesty of a person, Loh can be imprisoned up to two years, fined, or any combined punishment.

As he is above 50, no caning will be imposed.

Loh was a member of the men's 4x100m relay team that clinched silver at the 1973 South-east Asian Peninsular Games.

The former deputy superintendent of Prisons also groomed several top track and field athletes in his decades as a coach.

When contacted yesterday, Singapore Athletics (SA) president Ho Mun Cheong confirmed that Loh is still the national sports association's vice-president (competitions organising), but is currently on a leave of absence.