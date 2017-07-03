McLeod beaten on night of upsets in Paris

Olympic champion Omar McLeod lost in the 110 metres hurdles yesterday morning (Singapore time) as the Paris Diamond League meeting produced a night of upsets.

McLeod, who clocked a Jamaican record of 12.90sec in winning his national title one week ago, trailed in seventh in a race won by compatriot Ronald Levy in 13.05s.

Olympic champion Ruth Jebet finished fourth in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase after the Bahrain runner fell in the second-last lap. Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech took advantage to win ahead of world champion and compatriot Hyvin Kiyeng.

Germany's Olympic champion Thomas Roehler finished third in the javelin, which was won by compatriot Johannes Vetter.