Men's 4x100m relay team reach final at Asian Track and Field Championships

Singapore's men's quartet of Calvin Kang, Timothee Yap, Ariff Januri and Hariz Darajit qualified for the 4x100m final at the Asian Track and Field Championships in Odisha, India yesterday.

The team clocked a time of 40.83 seconds to book their berth in tonight's final. The women's 4x100m relay heats and final will also take place tonight.

However, Kang failed to qualify for the final in the men's 100m race yesterday, clocking a time of 10.61sec in the semi-finals.

In the women's 100m event, Singapore's Wendy Enn also failed to progress past the semi-finals, placing sixth out of eight runners in her group with a time of 12.14sec.

Enn, 23, had posted 11.98sec in Thursday's heats, to become just the second Singaporean woman after Shanti Pereira to clock a sub-12sec timing. In the women's 400m hurdles, Goh Chui Ling finished last in her heats with a time of 1min 2.90sec.

Today, much of the attention of Singapore athletics fans will be on 20-year-old Pereira, holder of the women's 100m and 200m national records of 11.80sec and 23.60sec respectively.

She will run in the 200m preliminary round, with the semi-final and final taking place tomorrow.