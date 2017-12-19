Mo Farah wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Britain's Olympic and world champion Mo Farah capped his final season as a track athlete by winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award on Sunday.

The distance runner, who won his sixth world championships gold medal in London this year when he triumphed in the 10,000 metres, was named the winner ahead of second-placed superbike rider Jonathan Rea and para athlete Jonnie Peacock.

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and Formula One world title holder Lewis Hamilton, the pre-event favourites, failed to make the top three.

Farah, who was born in Somalia and moved to Britain at the age of eight, won 5,000m and 10,000m gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics as well as six world titles in those distances.