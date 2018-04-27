New rule rules out Semenya

South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia.

South African Caster Semenya's long and controversial reign as the queen of middle-distance running looks set to be ended this year - not by a track rival but by a new hyperandrogenism rule that will stop her from running 800m and 1,500m races.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) was to publish new rules yesterday to prevent women with the condition, which produces higher than normal levels of testosterone and is deemed by the IAAF to give them an unfair advantage, from running distances from 400m to the mile.

The IAAF would allow them to compete at international level only if they took medication to reduce naturally occurring levels of testosterone.

Semenya, double Olympic and triple world champion over 800m and who completed the 800-1,500 double at the Commonwealth Games this month, has always been a controversial figure in the sport as its authorities have sought a solution that respected her rights while also providing a "level playing field".

The 27-year-old's powerful physique and deep voice, followed by the revelations of her hyperandrogenism, left some rivals complaining that they faced an impossible and unfair challenge.

The IAAF's previous attempts to regulate the issue fell foul of a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in 2015, following an appeal on behalf of Indian athlete Dutee Chand, who had been banned from competing because of her testosterone levels.

REVISE REGULATIONS

The IAAF Council announced last month that, following a review of available evidence, it would revise its regulations, with the changes coming into force on Nov 1.

"All testosterone, either naturally occurring or artificially inserted into the body, provides significant performance enhancements," IAAF head Sebastian Coe said then, while also stressing that nobody was suggesting Semenya had done anything wrong.

"We were asked by CAS to provide evidence of the magnitude of the advantage, which we now have."

Media in the UK and South Africa on Wednesday published sections of the report ahead of its official release.

It revealed that the new hyperandrogenism regulations would include a separate female classification to be known as an Athlete with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD).

"The result is these new regulations, which seek to facilitate the participation in the sport of athletes with DSDs on terms that preserve fair and meaningful competition in the female classification."

The IAAF's medical advisers have suggested the advantage held by DSD athletes is far less pronounced in short sprints or longer-distance races, leaving the door open for Semenya to move up to 5,000m or 10,000m.