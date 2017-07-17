Over 13,000 lace up for ST Run in the City

Melody Tan, 10, giving her sister Merrily a ride during yesterday's ST Run in the City. Merrily, 5, was too tired to walk during the 5km run.

Sunday mornings are usually associated with sleeping in, hearty breakfasts or just lazing around.

But yesterday morning, more than 13,000 people made their way to the Esplanade Drive for The Straits Times Run in the City, with many arriving before dawn to warm up.

Those participating in the the longest distance of 18.45km were the first to be flagged off at about 5am from the start point on Esplanade Drive.

There were about 5,000 participating in this category, created two years ago as a nod to the year the national daily was founded. About 4,000 runners took part in each of the 10km and the 5km events.

All the runners went past the Marina Bay Sands, Esplanade Bridge and the Singapore Flyer, ending at the Padang where a post-race carnival awaited them.

Most came donning the iconic blue running vest that has become synonymous with the annual run.

Into its fifth edition, this year's ST Run partnered the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon as its race partner, serving as a lead-up event to the December marquee race.

An eight-month training programme was launched to help runners prepare for both events.

It was helmed by national marathoner and 2013 SEA Games gold medallist Mok Ying Ren and featured every Saturday in ST.

Mok, who will represent Singapore in the marathon at next month's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, could not end African dominance in the 18.45km event where he finished third in 1hr 4min 15sec.

Kenyan runner James Karanga clocked 1:03:54 to cross the line first in front of the National Gallery Singapore at the Padang, ahead of Nepalese Nimesh Gurung, 23, who was second in 1:04:09.

Kenyan Jemimah Wayua Musau, 30, topped the women's race, ahead of compatriot Naomi Wambui Muriuki and Singaporean Rachel See.

The champions each took home a Panasonic TV worth $2,999 and $300 worth of New Balance vouchers.

Having clocked their morning mileage, runners who completed their events at the run basked in the party-like atmosphere at the post-race carnival.

The carnival is held at the Padang this year, a shift from previous venues at the Singapore Sports Hub and the F1 Pit Building.

With the city skyline and the National Gallery as backdrop, runners and even non-runners took in the festivities of the carnival.

Others got in line for goodies, such as a fitness trial pass to True Fitness and freebies with other event sponsors such as Great Eastern.

Music acts also kept the runners entertained with their live performances on stage.