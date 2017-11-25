S. African court doubles Pistorius' jail term

South Africa's Supreme Court more than doubled Oscar Pistorius' murder sentence yesterday, after the state argued the original jail term of six years for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp was "shockingly lenient".

The gold medal-winning athlete, known as the "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, was not in court to hear the new sentence of 13 years and five months handed down.

Steenkamp's family were also absent but welcomed the sentence - the minimum 15 years prescribed for murder, minus the time the 31-year-old Pistorius has already served - and said it showed justice could prevail in South Africa.