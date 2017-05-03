SA election now in doubt after SportSG steps in

The ongoing turmoil in national track and field body Singapore Athletics (SA) has taken a fresh twist, after Lim Teck Yin, the chief executive officer of national sport agency Sport Singapore (SportSg) stepped in today (May 3) and said he was of the view SA's upcoming election on Friday is "unconstitutional".

A letter signed off by Lim was delivered to members of SA's management committee just minutes before a scheduled press conference on Wednesday at the Singapore Sports Hub, where Dr G Balaseksaran, the current vice-president (training and selection) who is leading a team of eight, was due to meet the press.

In the letter, Lim said that SportSg had "received information that there are concerns amongst some members that some of the motions being proposed" in the notice for the extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) on Friday, when the election was supposed to be held, were unconstitutional.

"We have looked into these concerns and agree that the proposed motions are unconsitutional," Lim continued in the letter.

"We urge the management committee to take all necessary steps to ensure that all motions being proposed and passed at the (EOGM) will be in compliance with the constitution of the (SA)."

This letter has now cast doubt on whether Friday's EOGM and election will take place at all.

SA's 20 affiliates were due to vote in a snap election that has been called because of a rift within the body's management, which is currently led by Ho Mun Cheong.

Ho is leading his own slate, which features one incumbent. Dr Balasekaran's team features five incumbents.

The problems are understood to have been caused by disagreements over various issues, such as the suitability of Jaime Cheong as general manager.

The SA also had to dip into its reserves with SportSg withholding funding since July last year, because it has not submitted its progress report and multi-year sports plan.

TNP understands that the withheld funding amounts to more than $500,000.

