SCSM to double up as National Championships

IRONMAN Asia yesterday announced a two-year partnership with Singapore Athletics (SA), which will see the SA-sanctioned Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) become the official race for the National Championships this year and the next.

SA president Ho Mun Cheong said: "This partnership is a move in the right direction and will help to further elevate the sport of distance running among competitive runners in Singapore.

"By hosting the National Championships at a platform like SCSM, our top Singaporeans will get to experience what it is like to compete among the elites at a world-class event, while vying for the honour of being crowned national champion."

The SCSM has been an International Association of Athletics Federations Gold Label race since 2012.

NEW FEATURES

With it doubling up as the National Championships, runners can look forward to an enhanced race experience and new features such as mist tunnels, cooling zones, and additional and longer hydration points.

Seven-time SCSM Singapore Men's Champion, and Team Singapore athlete Mok Ying Ren welcomed the partnership.

He said: "We've had the SCSM for many years now, and many of us have run this race growing up.

"The event has grown tremendously both in scale and quality, so hosting the National Championships here makes sense and will certainly strike a chord with competitive runners in Singapore.

"I am confident that it would be an opportunity for a finer display of local sportsmanship and emergence of more young local running talents."

Visit www.singaporemarathon.com for registration details.