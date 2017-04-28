Singapore Marathon aims to join big boys

(Left to right) Lim Teck Yin (CEO, Sport Singapore), Andrew Messick (CEO, Ironman Asia), MCCY Minister Grace Fu, Judy Hsu (CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Singapore) and Geoff Meyer (MD, Ironman Asia) at the launch of the SCSM 2017 yesterday.

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) yesterday announced its bid to join the elite league, as an Abbott World Marathon Majors (WMM) event.

The WMM is a series of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world - Tokyo, London, Berlin, New York, Chicago and Boston.

A 10-year partnership between event organiser Ironman Asia and WMM to expand the current race calendar from six to nine cities has opened up the opportunity for the SCSM to make it to the list.

In support of the bid, Standard Chartered Bank has renewed its sponsorship of the event through to 2019, pledging $11.4 million in funding over the next three years.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who was the guest of honour at the SCSM 2017 launch event at Marina Bay Sands yesterday, said: "The SCSM is a good example of the power of sport in bringing people together.

"Since 2002, the annual event has drawn together friends, family members and companies as a community, united in their common passion for running and keeping fit.

"I would like to thank title sponsor, Standard Chartered Bank and the other partners for developing and supporting our Singapore race over the years.

"I look forward to the SCSM becoming a part of the international league of marathon majors."

Managing director of Ironman Asia, Geoff Meyer, believes that Singapore is more than ready to become a WMM city.

He said: "With the support of our Ironman global network and our longstanding commitment to the Singapore Marathon, I am confident that we can bring the event to greater heights and develop Singapore as a premier running destination."

The race, which was previously named the Standard Chartered Marathon Singapore, has been renamed as Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon to align with other WMM events globally.

It has been an International Association of Athletics Federations Gold Label race since 2012, and attracts about 50,000 runners each year.

This year's event, held on Dec 2 and 3, is into its 16th edition.

A new route has been introduced in the full and half-marathon categories, and runners will experience new features such as cooling zones, longer hydration points and mist tunnels.

"Loyal runners" who have clocked more than 300km since the 2010 race will get a customised running T-shirt and a collector 300km club coin.

This year's race pack, worth over $180, includes new items such as an upgraded backpack and free race-day personal accident plan.

Sportswear brand Under Armour has also come on board to provide runners with the event and finisher T-shirts.

To register, visit www.singaporemarathon.com

Standard Chartered cardholders enjoy 15 per cent off the registration fee.