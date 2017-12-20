Sprint star Gatlin under new doping probe
World 100-metres champion Justin Gatlin, twice suspended for doping, could face another scandal after The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that members of his entourage offered to sell undercover reporters performance-enhancing drugs.
The 35-year-old American has sacked coach Dennis Mitchell, according to the report, which revealed Mitchell and athletics agent Robert Wagner offered to provide false prescriptions for banned performance-enhancing substances and smuggle those drugs into the US.
Gatlin said on Instagram: "I was shocked and surprised to learn that my coach would have anything to do with even the appearance of these current accusations. I fired him as soon as I found out about this."
Gatlin was banned for doping in 2001 for one year and in 2006 for four years. In August, he won the 100m race at the IAAF World Championships in London. - AFP
