Sprint star Gatlin under new doping probe

World 100-metres champion Justin Gatlin, twice suspended for doping, could face another scandal after The Daily Telegraph reported on Monday that members of his entourage offered to sell undercover reporters performance-enhancing drugs.

The 35-year-old American has sacked coach Dennis Mitchell, according to the report, which revealed Mitchell and athletics agent Robert Wagner offered to provide false prescriptions for banned performance-enhancing substances and smuggle those drugs into the US.

Gatlin said on Instagram: "I was shocked and surprised to learn that my coach would have anything to do with even the appearance of these current accusations. I fired him as soon as I found out about this."