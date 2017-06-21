Taiwan trip cancelled, Malaysia is next best option for centralised training

Singapore's track and field contingent bound for the South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur in August will not be going to Taiwan for centralised training.

Singapore Athletics (SA) president Ho Mun Cheong confirmed yesterday that the majority of the SA's 26-member management committee had voted against the Taiwan trip in a meeting on Monday.

The location of the two-week camp had been a bone of contention between SA's technical director Volker Herrmann and national sprinter Shanti Pereira's coach Margaret Oh.

Oh had earlier voiced her concern that the physical demands of travelling to Taiwan and taking part in the centralised training would tire her athlete out.

The two-week centralised training camp was originally pencilled in just days after Pereira's scheduled participation in the Asian Athletics Championships from July 6 to 9 in India.

Oh also pointed out that the climate in Taiwan is dissimilar to that of Malaysia, the venue of the SEA Games from Aug 19 to 30.

After the cancellation of the Taiwan trip, Herrmann told The New Paper yesterday that the next best option for the training camp is Malaysia.

"A training camp in Singapore does not fulfil the demands of a training camp as there are too many distractions here at home," said the 32-year-old German.

"Other countries bring their athletes out of the country so that they can focus on intensive training and recovery.

"Unfortunately, due to the decision made by SA to cancel the trip to Taiwan, training in Malaysia is the next best option."

Hermann also revealed that the trip is now likely to happen between the middle and the end of next month.

Oh said that she has no issues with allowing her protege to join the centralised training camp, as long as her preparations for the Games are not disrupted.

Pereira won the women's 200m gold medal in 23.60 seconds on home ground two years ago, and the bronze in the 100m event with a time of 11.88.

Oh said: "As of now, whichever country the SA suggests for centralised training, I will follow. As long as the conditions are similar to that in KL.

"I don't want any more distractions for Shanti and the other athletes as they prepare for the Games. I want to focus on the SEA Games. The priority for me is my athlete."