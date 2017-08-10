Van Niekerk cruises to another 400m gold

Wayde van Niekerk retained his world 400 metres title in dominant fashion yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The South African, who eased to victory in 43.98 seconds, secured the first half of what the Olympic and defending champion hopes will be a 400/200m double. Botswana's Isaac Makwala was withdrawn from the final, after he was refused entry to the London Stadium.

I arrived at the stadium ready to run, but I found a trap set there...

And was denied entrance (Government order, not IAAF)... I still maintain I am not sick and have never been tested by any doctor. Botswana's Isaac Makwala on being refused entry to the london Stadium ahead of his 400m final