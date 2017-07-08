Van Niekerk shows his class
World-record holder Wayde van Niekerk stormed to victory in the 400m at the Diamond League meet at Lausanne yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The 24-year-old timed a meet record of 43.62sec, well ahead of second-placed Baboloki Thebe of Botswana.
Van Niekerk has run the 400m faster on only two occasions: When he won his world title in Beijing in 2015; the other was a year later when he won Olympic gold.
Hailed by eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt as his successor as leader of the sprinting world, van Niekerk has been on fire this season, having run personal bests in the 100m (9.94sec) and 200m (19.84) last month, and setting a new world-best time of 30.81sec in the 300m in Ostrava last week. - AFP