Van Niekerk shows his class

World-record holder Wayde van Niekerk stormed to victory in the 400m at the Diamond League meet at Lausanne yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 24-year-old timed a meet record of 43.62sec, well ahead of second-placed Baboloki Thebe of Botswana.

Van Niekerk has run the 400m faster on only two occasions: When he won his world title in Beijing in 2015; the other was a year later when he won Olympic gold.