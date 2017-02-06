What's the Nitro concept
- When: Feb 4, Thursday and Saturday.
- Teams: Six international teams - Bolt All-Stars, Australia, New Zealand, China, England, Japan. Every Nitro Athletics team will be made up of 24 athletes (12 women and 12 men). Athletes sit as a team in the team bunker on the infield when not competing.
- Events: Twelve events each night based on the athletics principles of power, endurance, technique and teamwork.
- Point score: The Nitro concept is not just about being the highest, fastest or strongest. Team performance rather than individual performance is rewarded, with some events featuring individual results, but many focused on combined placings and performances to reach the final event score. Points will range from 100 points for first to 40 for sixth place in each event.
- Strategy and Tactics: Each team will have the opportunity to level the playing field by using one Nitro Power Play.
- Nitro Power Play: Double points for one selected event per team. These selections will be made in advance and drawn by lot - team by team.
- Nitro Turbo Charge: Applies only to the long jump - nominating one jump where the athlete will attempt to clear a declared distance i.e. 8 metres for men/6.60m for women. The Turbo Charge is declared on the run way before a jump.
- False Starts: Point penalties apply - 50 for first false start, 100 for the second.
