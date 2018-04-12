76ers on course for No. 3 seeding
The Philadelphia 76ers powered to a record-breaking 15th straight win yesterday morning (Singapore time) with a 121-113 defeat of the Atlanta Hawks to stay on course for third seed in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Sixers will wrap up the No. 3 seeding this morning if they beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sixers coach Brett Brown said he believes his team's record winning streak can be the catalyst for a strong performance in the post-season. - REUTERS
