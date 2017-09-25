Anthony to join Oklahoma
The New York Knicks have worked out a trade that will see All Star forward Carmelo Anthony join the Oklahoma City Thunder, American sports broadcaster ESPN reported yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Oklahoma City have agreed to send centre Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott and a 2018 second-round pick via the Chicago Bulls to New York.
The 33-year-old Anthony will also waive his no-trade clause to allow the trade to go through. The parties are trying to put the finishing touches on the trade today. - AFP