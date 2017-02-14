Anthony's Knicks shock Spurs

The New York Knicks' latest tough week ended on a high note yesterday morning (Singapore time) as Carmelo Anthony and company shocked the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 at Madison Square Garden.

A victory over the second-best team in the NBA was a welcome change of fortune for the Knicks, who are languishing well out of play-off contention in the Eastern Conference amid tensions between Anthony and club president Phil Jackson.

A feud between owner James Dolan and popular ex-Knick Charles Oakley also boiled over in ugly fashion last Wednesday.

Anthony scored 25 points and pulled down seven rebounds, Derrick Rose added 18 and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 16 with seven rebounds and four blocked shots to help the Knicks end a four-game skid. - AFP

