Australian Bogut breaks leg on Cavaliers debut

Andrew Bogut (right) holding his left knee after landing badly on his left ankle.

Australian centre Andrew Bogut could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a fractured left tibia just 58 seconds into his Cleveland Cavaliers debut yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 32-year-old, a former champion with the Golden State Warriors, signed as a free agent with Cleveland for the remainder of the campaign last week and joined the team before yesterday morning's game after resolving visa issues.

However, with 11:38 left in the second quarter, Bogut ran out to the perimeter to guard Miami's Okaro White and the pair made contact, with the Australian landing badly on his left ankle and hobbling before falling to the court.

The Cavaliers later said X-rays revealed a fracture that could end his season.

"It's very deflating," Cleveland forward LeBron James told reporters after the Cavaliers' 106-98 defeat. - REUTERS

OTHER RESULTS

l LA Clippers 116 Boston 102, Denver 108 Sacramento 96, Utah 88 New Orleans 83, San Antonio 112 Houston 110, Memphis 109 Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 100 Indiana 88, Atlanta 111 Golden State 119, Detroit 109 Chicago 95, Philadelphia 98 Milwaukee 112, Orlando 105 NY Knicks 113.