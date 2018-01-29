Bayern in 5-2 comeback win
Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Hoffenheim 5-2 on Saturday.
Bayern trailed 2-0 at home for the first time in the Bundesliga since January 1977 after just 12 minutes.
But goals by Robert Lewandowski (21st), Jerome Boateng (25th), Kingsley Coman (63rd), Arturo Vidal (66th) and Sandro Wagner (90th) helped them secure a victory that saw them go 16 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. - AFP
